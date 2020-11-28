Police Charge at Protesters During Anti-Police Demonstration in France

Police charged at protesters, firing tear gas and stun grenades, during a march against police violence in Paris, Saturday, November 28, after masked protesters launched fireworks at their lines, put up barricades and threw stones.

The majority of protesters marched peacefully, but several small groups clashed with police.

The protests follow the publication this week of CCTV footage of the minutes-long beating of Black music producer Michel Zecler by three police officers in Paris Nov. 21.

The incident also has fanned anger about a draft law that is seen as curbing the right of journalists to report on police brutality. The bill would make it a crime to circulate images of police officers in certain circumstances, which opponents say would limit press freedom.

The images of Zecler being beaten have circulated widely on social media and in the French and foreign press.

President Emmanuel Macron said Friday the images were shameful for France. Four police officers are being held for questioning as part of an investigation into the beating.

(Reuters)