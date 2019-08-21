USA

Pompeo: Iran's Interference Has 'Devastating Humanitarian Consequences'

August 21, 2019 06:01 AM
Pompeo: Iran's Interference Has 'Devastating Humanitarian Consequences' video player.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has named Iran as the biggest threat to the security and stability of the Middle East. In a speech to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday addressing complex challenges facing the Middle East, Pompeo called for "fresh thinking" to solve "old problems." Some participants blamed regional and international powers, including the United States, for adding to the tensions in the region with their selfish unilateral moves. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

