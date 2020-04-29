COVID-19 Pandemic

Pompeo Raises Concerns About Security of Virus Labs in China

April 29, 2020 08:15 PM
President Donald Trump says he is not happy with China and has asked U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the world has every right to investigate and that the U.S. is also worried about other labs throughout China that are conducting research on contagious pathogens with an unknown level of security.  VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has the story.

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
