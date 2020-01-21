Africa

Poorly Attended Britain Summit Woos Africa With Visa Concessions

January 21, 2020 08:18 AM
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his nation will put “people before passports” as he pledged a fairer migration system at an investment summit for African leaders in London Monday. Britain wants to strike trade new deals with fast-growing economies in Africa and beyond after it officially leaves the European Union on January 31st. But as Henry Ridgwell reports, turnout for the summit suggests muted enthusiasm among many African leaders.
 

Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell
