President Trump's Childhood Home in New York City Is on the Market
November 6, 2019 11:18 AM
President Trump is breaking ties from the state of New York making his official residence in Florida. And now the five-bedroom house where the 45th president of the United States spent his childhood years is on the market. The New York house has changed owners a number of times since it was built in the 1940s by the president's father, Fred Trump. The Trump family lived there for a decade, and the president spent the first four years of his life there. Nina Vishneva has the story narrated by Anna Rice