President Trump's Childhood Home in New York City Is on the Market

President Trump is breaking ties from the state of New York making his official residence in Florida. And now the five-bedroom house where the 45th president of the United States spent his childhood years is on the market. The New York house has changed owners a number of times since it was built in the 1940s by the president's father, Fred Trump. The Trump family lived there for a decade, and the president spent the first four years of his life there. Nina Vishneva has the story narrated by Anna Rice