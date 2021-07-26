Protests Flare in Tunisia as Critics Accuse President of 'Coup'
The United States and several other countries have called for calm in Tunisia after violent protests broke out following the suspension of parliament Sunday. Tunisia's president invoked purported emergency powers to sack the prime minister following months of demonstrations over a worsening economic crisis. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
