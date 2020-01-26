Public Awareness Linked to Rise in Afghan Vaccinations
January 26, 2020 05:30 AM
In South Asian countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan, diseases like polio are making a comeback because people here are taught that any sort of vaccinations are against their religious beliefs. But in central Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, a program called Public Awareness on Benefits of Vaccination is helping fight this dangerous misinformation. VOA’s Asef Hussaini has more in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.