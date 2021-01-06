2020 USA Votes

Raphael Warnock Becomes the First Black Senator in Georgia’s History

January 06, 2021 10:56 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 18 MB
720p | 32 MB
1080p | 67 MB
Original | 95 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner of one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first African American to be elected to the U.S. Senate in the state’s history. Warnock, who defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, is a pastor of the Atlanta church where American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. preached. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo has this profile of Warnock.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo

Mariama Diallo is a senior reporter covering national and world affairs for Voice of America in multiple languages. She was recently the VOA acting bureau chief for the agency's West Africa office. 

Mariama co-hosts Straight Talk Africa, one of VOA’s flagship programs, host a daily news 60 seconds roundup VOA60 Africa and is also a regular, long-time contributor to many other programs.

Fluent in French, English, Wolof and Fulani, Mariama began her journalism career at the state Radio and TV in her native Senegal where she studied at the school of Economics at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar. She later graduated from American University in Washington, DC, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Computer Science.

You can follow her on Facebook and Vimeo.

 

Latest Episodes
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 09:47 PM
Georgia Senate Wins Give Democrats Control of US Congress
Georgia Senate Wins Give Democrats Control of US Congress
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 06:00 PM
COVID Variants Raise Health Alarms Worldwide
COVID Variants Raise Health Alarms Worldwide
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 03:05 PM
Education in a Pandemic
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Education in a Pandemic
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 01:30 PM
Straight Talk Africa
Shaka Ssali, host of Straight Talk Africa.
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 6, 2021
A54 January 6