Rebuilding One Year After Hellish Fire Destroyed Paradise

It's been a year since the deadliest fire in California history destroyed 90% of the town of Paradise, killing 85 people. Much of the burned debris has been removed and empty lots remain. Most of the fire survivors are scattered, living in other towns and cities. But there are a few who have moved back to Paradise, and dream of a day when the town is vibrant again. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has the story of one family who is trying to rebuild the town.