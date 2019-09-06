Recovery in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian Devastation
September 6, 2019 06:05 PM
Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the latest top stories that include recovery efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian’s devastation…and why protestors in Hong Kong are keeping up the pressure. Join moderator Michael Williams, Contributor to CBS Radio in Washington, Nahal Toosi, Foreign Affairs Correspondent and Jonathan Broder, Contributing Editor at Newsweek as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.