Recruited, Rejected, Deported: When Disputes Arise, Au Pairs Have Few Rights

In much of the world, child care is a family duty. But in the U.S., parents often work hectic jobs and need to hire someone for the job. An increasingly popular choice: au pairs – young foreigners who live in the home and watch the children, all for the chance to sample life in the USA. Some 20,000 come each year -- but as Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports in Part 1 of her series, “The Perils of Au Pairs," not everyone gets the cultural experience they are promised.