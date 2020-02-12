USA

Recruited, Rejected, Deported: When Disputes Arise, Au Pairs Have Few Rights

February 12, 2020 03:52 PM
Embed

In much of the world, child care is a family duty. But in the U.S., parents often work hectic jobs and need to hire someone for the job. An increasingly popular choice: au pairs – young foreigners who live in the home and watch the children, all for the chance to sample life in the USA. Some 20,000 come each year -- but as Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports in Part 1 of her series, “The Perils of Au Pairs," not everyone gets the cultural experience they are promised.

Default Author Profile
By
Veronica Balderas Iglesias
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 15:55
No Cop on the Au Pair Beat
No Cop on the Au Pair Beat
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 15:54
Au Pairs: The High Price of a 'Cultural Exchange'
Au Pairs: The High Price of a 'Cultural Exchange'
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 13:17
Thais Worry That Not Enough Being Done to Prevent Coronavirus Outbreak
Thais Worry That Not Enough Being Done to Prevent Coronavirus Outbreak
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 12:52
High Hopes for Lesotho's Budding Cannabis Industry
High Hopes for Lesotho's Budding Cannabis Industry
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 12:46
Endangered Rhinos Face New Threat: Antibiotic Resistance
Endangered Rhinos Face New Threat: Antibiotic Resistance