Report: North Korea Using British Companies To Bypass Nuclear Sanctions

October 1, 2019 05:51 AM
British-registered companies have facilitated North Korean efforts to evade international sanctions, according to an investigation by the London-based Royal United Services Institute. The report reveals how British companies are being used to operate cargo ships smuggling coal out of North Korea. Henry Ridgwell has more from London.

