Rescuers Scramble to Save Lives After 6.4-Magnitude Quake in Albania

Rescuers were pulling survivors and dead bodies from piles of rubble in Albania on Tuesday after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the country's coastal area. The U.S. Geological survey placed the quake's epicenter about 30 kilometers north of the capital Tirana and at a depth of about 20 kilometers. The earthquake was followed by about 100 aftershocks, including three with preliminary magnitudes of about 5. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the death toll is rising.