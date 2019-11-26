Europe

Rescuers Scramble to Save Lives After 6.4-Magnitude Quake in Albania

November 26, 2019 09:45 PM
Rescuers were pulling survivors and dead bodies from piles of rubble in Albania on Tuesday after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the country's coastal area. The U.S. Geological survey placed the quake's epicenter about 30 kilometers north of the capital Tirana and at a depth of about 20 kilometers. The earthquake was followed by about 100 aftershocks, including three with preliminary magnitudes of about 5. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the death toll is rising.

Zlatica Hoke
