Retailers Face Crisis As Unsold Merchandise Loses Value
June 22, 2020 06:09 AM
Despite the fact that states are one by one easing out of the lockdown, fashion retail stores face a serious challenge – the inability to sell the merchandise that has been sitting on the shelves for months. Online sales of apparel are happening all the time, but due to the lowered purchasing capacity, the stores cannot make up the losses. Karina Bafradzhian has the story.
Camera: Aleksandr Bergan