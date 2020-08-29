South & Central Asia

Rohingya Activists Mark 3 Years Since Mass Exodus From Myanmar

August 29, 2020 01:16 AM
This month marks three years since Myanmar’s military launched an escalated campaign against the mostly ethnic Muslim Rohingya in Rakhine state, with systematic rape, beatings, killings and burning of villages. Now, activists are calling on the United States to designate the persecution of the Rohingya as genocide, saying if the U.S. leads, other countries will follow. VOA’s diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.
Camera: Steve Sanford

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
