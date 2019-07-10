The Role of HBCUs for Africans - Straight Talk Africa

In this episode of Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali looks at the role and impact that of U.S. Historical Black Colleges and Universities on the Continent. He is joined by Lezli Baskerville, President & CEO  and Counsel of the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO), Kwabena Boateng, Founder and Co-President of African Diaspora Nation and Chair of the HBCU Africa Homecoming Initiative and by Yacob Astatke Vice President of  International Affairs Morgan State University.

