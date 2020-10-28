Russia: Peril and Poison

August's poisoning of Alexei Navalny may have been Vladimir Putin's most audacious act of revenge towards an opposition figure. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the Russian leader's pattern of silencing opposition to his regime via poisoning and targeting killings with Putin critic and chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov and Matthew Rojansky, director of the Wilson Center's Kennan Institute. Airdate October 28, 2020.