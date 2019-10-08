Europe

Russian Language Law Raises Anxiety Among Minorities

October 8, 2019 11:15 AM
Russia in the last school year enacted a law establishing Russian as the main language at all schools.  The legislation is raising concern among ethnic minorities in far-flung republics who fear the change is helping promote the gradual destruction of their cultures.  For VOA, Ricardo Marquina reports from the Russian republic of Buryatia. VOA's Jim Randle narrates his report.

Default Author Profile
By
Ricardo Marquina
