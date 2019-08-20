Russia's Putin Marks 20 Year Anniversary in Power

Russian President Vladimir Putin is marking his 20th year in power this August, a period divided between his first presidency from 1999 to 2008, then holding the position of prime minister for four years before becoming president again in 2012. This 20th anniversary comes as the Russian economy is stagnating and experts say the Russian leader is trying to offset this making major investments in the military to keep his ratings up ahead of the 2024 elections. Yulia Savchenko has more from Moscow.