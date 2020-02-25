As Saudi-Led Embargo Drags On, Qatar Aims at Self-Sufficiency

It has been almost three years since Saudi Arabia and other Sunni-majority nations started a land and air blockade against the tiny oil-producing Gulf nation of Qatar, accusing it of supporting groups including the Muslim Brotherhood and for its ties to Iran. Yet rather than suffering damage, Qatar’s economy has diversified and the World Bank now says it is growing faster than Saudi Arabia's. Once an exporter only of oil and gas, Qatar is growing more of its own food and producing milk — a nutritional essential that only recently had to be trucked in from its now hostile neighbors. For VOA, Jacob Wirtschafter reports from Doha.