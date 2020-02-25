Middle East

As Saudi-Led Embargo Drags On, Qatar Aims at Self-Sufficiency

February 25, 2020 03:05 PM
Embed

It has been almost three years since Saudi Arabia and other Sunni-majority nations started a land and air blockade against the tiny oil-producing Gulf nation of Qatar, accusing it of supporting groups including the Muslim Brotherhood and for its ties to Iran. Yet rather than suffering damage, Qatar’s economy has diversified and the World Bank now says it is growing faster than Saudi Arabia's. Once an exporter only of oil and gas, Qatar is growing more of its own food and producing milk — a nutritional essential that only recently had to be trucked in from its now hostile neighbors. For VOA, Jacob Wirtschafter reports from Doha.

Default Author Profile
By
Jacob Wirtschafter
Latest Episodes
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 14:07
A New Smart Glove for Mars and Lunar Missions Works Like Magic
A New Smart Glove for Mars and Lunar Missions Works Like Magic
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 13:18
Pakistani School Training Future Competitive Skiers
Pakistani School Training Future Competitive Skiers
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 12:04
Egypt's Hosni Mubarak, Dead at 91
Egypt's Hosni Mubarak, Dead at 91
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 10:28
South Korea's Coronavirus-Hit Daegu Plagued by Worries, Fatigue
South Korea's Coronavirus-Hit Daegu Plagued by Worries, Fatigue
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 10:20
Catching Plastic: Fishermen on Frontline of Ocean Clean-up
Catching Plastic: Fishermen on Frontline of Ocean Clean-up