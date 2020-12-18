Science Edition Encore: The Sun and Space Weather

December 18, 2020 05:30 PM
Science Edition Encore: The Sun and Space Weather
Earlier this year, some tabloid newspapers caused a bit of a stir when they claimed we were about to go through a mini-ice age due to the Sun’s lack of activity. Scientists say this is unlikely to happen. On this Encore edition, Douglas Biesecker of NOAA’S Space Weather Prediction Center joins Rick Pantaleo to talk about the Sun and space weather on the Science Edition of Press Conference USA.

Rick Pantaleo
Rick Pantaleo
