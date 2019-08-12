Science in a Minute 081319 Giant Planet Migration May Be Responsible for Earth's Calamitous Past

August 12, 2019 03:24 PM
Science in a Minute 081319 Giant Planet Migration May Be Responsible for Earth's Calamitous Past
New research suggests the “giant planet migration” was responsible for the massive bombardment of Earth and its moon 4.48 billion years ago.  That’s when the four biggest planets – Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune moved from their original position near the Sun to its present location in the outer solar system.  As the planets traveled during their migration they stirred up debris, including comets, asteroids and planetary fragments, which was sent hurtling into the Earth and moon.

