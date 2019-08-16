Science in a Minute 081919 NOAA Says July 2019 Was the Hottest Month Ever Recorded

August 16, 2019
According to NOAA’s recently released global climate report, July 2019 was the warmest month in nearly 140 years of record keeping.  The global temperature for the month was .95° Celsius above the 20th century average of 15.77°. The report also indicates the sweltering July heat shrank both Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows. The previous hottest month on record was July 2016.

