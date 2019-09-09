Science in a Minute 091019 Scientists Find Sixth Major Extinction Event

September 9, 2019 03:41 PM
Scientists generally agree that there were five major extinction events throughout Earth’s history. New research from an American and a Chinese researcher suggests that the loss of species from the one extinction event some 260 million years ago was under estimated and should now be considered Earth's sixth major extinction.

