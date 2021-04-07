Science in a Minute: Are Pieces of Ancient Protoplanet Embedded Near Earth's Core?

April 07, 2021 12:03 PM
Science in a Minute: Are Pieces of Ancient Protoplanet Embedded Near Earth's Core?
The popular Giant Impact Theory proposes that the moon was made from the debris left after a violent collision between a young Earth and Theia, a Mars-sized protoplanet some 4.5 billion years ago. Researchers from Arizona State University theorize that chunks of Theia made their way deep into Earth, near its core.

Rick Pantaleo
By
Rick Pantaleo
