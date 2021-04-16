Science in a Minute: Climate Change May Affect Production of Ethiopian Coffee

April 16, 2021
Climate Change May Affect Production of Ethiopian Coffee
A new study from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research may provide good and bad news for coffee growers in Ethiopia. The study, based on computer simulations, suggests areas known for producing average everyday coffee in Ethiopia may expand until the 2090s, but if climate change continues to be unchecked areas that produce high quality, specialty, or gourmet coffees may decrease. 

