Science in a Minute: Climate Change Not Over-Hunting by Humans Led to Elephant Population Decline
July 02, 2021 10:03 AM
Listen
Science in a Minute: Climate Change Not Over-Hunting by Humans Led to Elephant Population Decline
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A new study, led by scientists in Spain, England, and Finland, suggests that extreme global climate and environmental changes and not over-hunting by humans were responsible for driving various elephant species and their prehistoric ancestors into extinction. There was once a large and diverse population of elephant-like creatures, today, there are only three remaining but endangered species of elephants.