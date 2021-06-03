Science in a Minute: Dark Matter Map Also Shows Undiscovered Filaments of Cosmic Web
Scientists are finding evidence that elements of the universe, like galaxies, are interconnected with each other in a cosmic web, by filaments made mostly of dark matter and gas. A team of scientists recently used Machine Learning to create a map of dark matter in our local or observable universe. The science team says that along with dark matter their new map also shows several undiscovered ‘galaxy connecting filaments’ of the cosmic web.