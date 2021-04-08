Science in a Minute: Link Between Changes in the Sun and El Nino and La Nina Climate Patterns

April 08, 2021 08:18 AM
Science in a Minute: Link Between Changes in the Sun and El Nino and La Nina Climate Patterns
U.S. scientists have found evidence of a link between the end of the Sun’s roughly 11-year solar cycle and a switch between El Nino/La Nina climate events. El Nino and La Nina are opposing weather patterns that occasionally develop and can affect Earth’s weather.

