Science in a Minute: NASA's InSight Lander Provides Details of Mars Interior
July 26, 2021 03:03 PM
Three new studies, published in the journal, Science, provide fresh details regarding the three distinct layers of Mars - its crust, mantle, and core. The authors of the studies made their findings by analyzing seismic data gathered by the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure instrument on NASA’s InSight Mars Lander.