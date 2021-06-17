Science in a Minute: Neptune-Like Exoplanet With an Atmosphere Discovered
June 17, 2021 11:34 AM

A Neptune-like exoplanet has been discovered by an international team of scientists. While sightings of this type of planet are quite common, the scientists say this one, called TOI-1231 b, is special because it may be surrounded by an abundant atmosphere.