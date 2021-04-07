Science in a Minute: Sugary Drinks in Childhood May Lead to Impaired Brain Function In Adulthood

April 07, 2021 12:17 PM
Researchers in the US states of California and Georgia found evidence that consuming sugary drinks at an early age may lead to impaired brain function in adulthood. The researchers also found that drinks loaded with sugar may also cause changes in a person’s gut microbiome — the community of microorganisms, inside our digestive systems, that help with many body functions.

