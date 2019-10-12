Africa

Second Group of African Libya Evacuees Arrives in Rwanda

October 12, 2019 08:49 AM
Second Group of African Libya Evacuees Arrives in Rwanda video player.
Embed
Link

A second evacuation flight of 123 asylum-seekers from Libya landed in Rwanda late Thursday at Kigali International Airport.  Most of the 123 are young Africans who were detained in Libya on their way to Europe.  They have been taken to a transit facility in Gashora, where the United Nations refugee agency is providing them assistance. This is the second group following the first plane of 66 asylum-seekers who arrived Sept. 27 as part of a U.N. and African Union agreement with Rwanda to host 500 African evacuees.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Eugene Uwimana
Latest Episodes
Sat, 10/12/2019 - 01:38
Iraqi Film Festival Focused on the Environment
Iraqi Film Festival Focused on the Environment
Sat, 10/12/2019 - 01:19
Alabama Clinic Open Despite State's Near Total Ban on Abortion
Alabama Clinic Open Despite State's Near Total Ban on Abortion
Sat, 10/12/2019 - 01:03
A Third of Hong Kong Democracy Activists Arrested are Teenagers
A Third of Hong Kong Democracy Activists Arrested are Teenagers
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 09:43
Nigerian Students Join Global Fight for Climate Action
Nigerian Students Join Global Fight for Climate Action
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 08:35
Some Kenyan Farmers Grow Herbal Stimulant Instead of Food Crops
Some Kenyan Farmers Growing Herbal Stimulant Instead of Food Crops