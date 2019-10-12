Second Group of African Libya Evacuees Arrives in Rwanda

A second evacuation flight of 123 asylum-seekers from Libya landed in Rwanda late Thursday at Kigali International Airport. Most of the 123 are young Africans who were detained in Libya on their way to Europe. They have been taken to a transit facility in Gashora, where the United Nations refugee agency is providing them assistance. This is the second group following the first plane of 66 asylum-seekers who arrived Sept. 27 as part of a U.N. and African Union agreement with Rwanda to host 500 African evacuees.