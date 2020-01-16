Economy & Business

Senate Passes North American Trade Pact

January 16, 2020 10:11 PM
On the day his Senate impeachment trial formally began, U.S. President Donald Trump scored a bipartisan victory Thursday as the Senate passed a North American trade pact, known as USMCA. The international accord replaces the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, and governs trade between the United States, Canada and Mexico. VOA’s Ardita Dunellari looks at what this pact is expected to deliver both for the U.S. economy and for the president's re-election campaign.

Default Author Profile
By
Ardita Dunellari
