Severe Flooding Kills at Least 11 in Cambodia

Severe flash floods in western Cambodia caused by heavy rainfall have killed at least 11 people, local media reported, Tuesday, October 13.

Footage carried by a local broadcaster showed villagers in Pursat province being evacuated by authorities, Monday, October 12.

At least 2,400 families have been evacuated from flood zones and 75,000 hectares of land have been flooded, with several main roads inundated across the provinces, local media reported.

The military and police were deployed in several areas to assist in evacuations.

