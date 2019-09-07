With 'Sharpiegate,' Trump Creates Storm of His Own in Handling Dorian

Hurricane Dorian has weakened as it hits the U.S. southeastern coast Friday, lashing North Carolina, southeast Virginia and parts of New England with torrential rain, flooding and strong winds. Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump has created a potential firestorm of his own, by continuing to insist he was right when he said that Alabama was also in the storm's path earlier this week, despite evidence that it wasn't. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.

