USA

Simmering Racial Tensions Reach Boiling Point as Unrest Consumes US

May 31, 2020 09:18 PM
Download File
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Peaceful protesting has descended into looting, arson and other violence across the United States following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, despite curfews and an increase in law enforcement on the streets of most major U.S. cities, simmering racial tensions have reached a boiling point. 
Produced by: Kane Farabaugh 

Kane Farabaugh
By
Kane Farabaugh
Latest Episodes
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 18:27
2 Chinese Americans Use Art to Honor Frontline COVID Fighters
2 Chinese Americans Use Art to Honor Frontline COVID Fighters
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 15:57
NASA, SpaceX Make History With Successful ISS Docking
NASA, SpaceX Make History With Successful ISS Docking
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 00:58
As Summer Camps Debate Opening, Parents Look For Solutions
As Summer Camps Debate Opening, Parents Look For Solutions
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 00:44
Turkey Opens Mosques for Friday Prayers with Strict Social Distancing Measures
Turkey Opens Mosques for Friday Prayers with Strict Social Distancing Measures
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 20:51
Race and Violence
Race and Violence