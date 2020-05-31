Simmering Racial Tensions Reach Boiling Point as Unrest Consumes US
May 31, 2020 09:18 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Peaceful protesting has descended into looting, arson and other violence across the United States following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, despite curfews and an increase in law enforcement on the streets of most major U.S. cities, simmering racial tensions have reached a boiling point.
Produced by: Kane Farabaugh