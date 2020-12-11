Africa

Somalia’s Indirect Election Delayed by Political Standoff

December 11, 2020 09:59 AM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 10 MB
540p | 13 MB
720p | 28 MB
1080p | 53 MB
Original | 172 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Somalia is struggling to hold an indirect election that will determine the next president after opposition candidates accused President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of stacking the election committee.  The opposition have defiantly formed their own, parallel committee, delaying the election and prompting international concern.  Mohammed Kahiye reports from Mogadishu.   

Videographer: Mohamed Rage

Default Author Profile
By
Mohamed Kahiye
Latest Episodes
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 07:28 AM
‘A New Beginning’: Relief, Hope as Britain Begins Mass Coronavirus
‘A New Beginning’: Relief, Hope as Britain Begins Mass Coronavirus
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 03:32 AM
Americans May Get First Vaccines This Weekend
Americans May Get First Vaccines This Weekend
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 83
RC 83
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 10:47 PM
At-Home Test Kits: New Tools to Close the COVID-19 Testing Gap
At-Home Test Kits: New Tools to Close the COVID-19 Testing Gap
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 07:15 PM
Accepting Nobel Peace Prize, UN World Food Program Warns Of ‘Hunger Pandemic’
Accepting Nobel Peace Prize, UN World Food Program Warns Of ‘Hunger Pandemic’