Somalia’s Indirect Election Delayed by Political Standoff
December 11, 2020 09:59 AM
Somalia is struggling to hold an indirect election that will determine the next president after opposition candidates accused President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of stacking the election committee. The opposition have defiantly formed their own, parallel committee, delaying the election and prompting international concern. Mohammed Kahiye reports from Mogadishu.
Videographer: Mohamed Rage