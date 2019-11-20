Sondland to US Lawmakers: Trump Conditioned Aid to Ukraine on Investigations

U.S. diplomat Gordon Sondland told the impeachment panel investigating President Donald Trump Wednesday that despite the president's denial, U.S. aid to Ukraine was conditioned on investigations benefiting Trump's personal political interests. Sondland's testimony could mark a pivotal turning point in the impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Capitol Hill on the explosive testimony that could impact Trump's future in office.

