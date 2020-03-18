South Africa Comes Together Politically Against Coronavirus

Political unity is a rare sight in South Africa, but on Wednesday, the nation's top politicians put on a convincing show of it as the nation's burden of novel coronavirus cases topped 100. The solidarity is startling in a nation where, just weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa was delayed by 90 minutes in giving his state of the nation address because of a longstanding feud between his ruling African National Congress and the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.