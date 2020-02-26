Africa

South African Gymnast Going for More than Gold in Tokyo Olympics

February 26, 2020 01:03 PM
South African Caitlin Rooskrantz made history last year by becoming the first gymnast in her country to win a gold medal at an international meet, earning her a spot on the nation's Olympic team. South Africa has a poor record at the Olympics, and in gymnastics in particular.  But Rooskrantz is trying to change that with her debut in July at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.  VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
