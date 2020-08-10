South African Innovators Tackle COVID Risks in Humble Minibus Taxi
August 10, 2020 03:31 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
As South Africa continues to ease coronavirus restrictions, technical experts and public health experts are working on plans to protect the health of the 14 million South Africans who rely on a complex network of regulated minibus taxis to get to work, school and more. Innovators and investors say this could be an African solution to a problem that affects millions of others in Africa, and beyond. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.
Camera: Zaheer Cassim Produced by: Jason Godman