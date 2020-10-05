South African Invents COVID-19 'Pure Air' Shirt
October 05, 2020 11:05 AM
South African Andrew King’s tattoo parlor was suffering from the pandemic lockdown and social distancing. So, he gathered a team and put their creativity into other fashionable designs to fit the market. King created a shirt with a built-in mask for COVID-19, which could prove a hit in South Africa-the country worst hit by the virus on the continent. Franco Puglisi reports from Johannesburg.
PRODUCER: Jason Godman