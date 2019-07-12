South In Focus

July 12, 2019 01:37 PM
South Sudan In Focus
Rebel leader General Thomas Cirillo Sawka says the prospects for stability in South Sudan are very slim; SPLM IO leader Riek Machar agrees to a face-to-face meeting with President Salva Kiir in Juba; Norway’s outgoing ambassador to South Sudan says the parties to the revitalized peace deal have done little to demonstrate they will be ready to form a transitional government of national unity by November.

