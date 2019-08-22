Africa

South Sudan's Men Try to Break Menstruation Cultural Taboos

August 22, 2019 02:12 AM
In South Sudan, a group of men and boys is trying to break cultural taboos on a topic that often drives young girls out of school — menstruation.  Men4Women is distributing menstrual pads to girls while also encouraging boys and men to engage in conversations and advocate policies that make sanitary hygiene products more accessible to girls. Sheila Ponnie reports from Juba.
 

