Spanish Police Remove Climate Change Activists from the Road

June 04, 2021 03:58 PM
Members of climate activist group Extinction Rebellion blocked Madrid's Gran Via street to demand action against climate change, Friday. 

Protesters walked down the central street carrying cardboard statues of animals, replicating a funeral march. 

The activists then laid down on the street and painted their body shapes on the ground to mimic a crime scene. 

Police officers removed the protesters, who offered no resistance. 

Extinction Rebellion is a movement that was born in 2018 and is represented in 72 countries, with a total of 1,140 local groups. 

(Reuters)  

