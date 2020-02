President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to Congress amid an impeachment trial. And Democrats stumble in their first test of who should face Trump in the 2020 presidential election. VOA Senior White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara, VOA Capitol Hill Correspondent Katherine Gypson and VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone join Greta Van Susteren examining the State of American Politics. Air date: February 5, 2020.