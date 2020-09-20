Storm in Greece Floods Roads and Batters Homes

Farmers save their herds as they walk through chest-high floodwaters in central Greece, Saturday, September 19.

Two people died as Storm Ianos pounded central Greece and turned Karditsa, one of Greece's biggest plains, into a vast lake of mud.

The storm uprooted trees and caused power outages on the Ionian islands and the western Peloponnese on Friday. It then swept through central Greece, flooding the farmlands, roads and causing a bridge to collapse.

The body of an elderly woman was found in a flooded house in a village near Farsala, fire brigade officials said.

Authorities were searching for two more people who had been reported missing, police officials said.

(Reuters)