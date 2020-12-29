Storm Washes Sea Foam Ashore in France 

Sea foam washed ashore in western France, Sunday, December 27, as seen in footage posted to Twitter.

Storm Bella ripped through western France over the weekend, wiping out electricity in thousands of homes and stirring up the sea foam with wind gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour on the coast.

More than 6,000 homes lost power in Normandy and around 4,00 in Brittany, according to electricity distributor Enedis. (REUTERS)