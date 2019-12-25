Africa

Sudan's Protesters Mark Anniversary of Uprising with Calls for Justice

December 25, 2019 10:30 AM
Sudan's Protesters Mark Anniversary of Uprising with Calls for Justice
Sudan this month marks one year since protests over prices turned into a months-long demonstration that led the military to oust former president Omar al-Bashir from three decades in power. The coup was followed by a deadly crackdown on protesters before a deal was made on a transitional government. But, as Naba Mohiedeen reports from Khartoum, protesters are still demanding justice for those killed.

Naba Mohiedeen
